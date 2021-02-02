Syracuse’s comeback falls short in 76-63 loss to Georgia Tech

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half against Georgia Tech, but for the Orange, it was nothing new. Against Notre Dame on Sunday, SU started slow and was down by as many as 15 — but recovered to win. Against Clemson the Sunday prior, SU trailed by 25 — once again courtesy of a sluggish start — and forced overtime. Against North Carolina, SU outscored the Tar Heels 27-9 in the final frame.

Tuesday night in Atlanta, though, SU couldn’t do it again. The Orange opened the second half down 13 and used an 8-0 run via Tiana Mangakahia to cut Georgia Tech’s deficit to single digits. But in the final frame, Syracuse came up short, unable to stop the Yellow Jackets’ (10-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) offense despite shooting 54% from the field. SU’s (9-4, 6-4) win streak was halted at two games with a 76-63 loss, as it trailed for the entirety of the game and never recovered.

Continuously recovering from double-digit deficits can be a stressful and tolling process, Mangakahia said last week. After the comeback against the Fighting Irish, Mangakahia said “it was a sigh of relief.”

“When we’re down, like I said, we stay calm and we come together,” Mangakahia said on Jan. 31.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t lost since Jan. 3 against Notre Dame. Georgia Tech sat in third place in the ACC standings heading into Tuesday, one spot above the Orange. Though they missed a top 25 ranking spot this week, the Yellow Jackets garnered 25 votes (SU had 20).

The Orange have now played three games in six days. They’ve won two, and the fourth in eight days is scheduled for Thursday when SU returns home to face Wake Forest. Originally scheduled for Jan. 14, SU-Georgia Tech was rescheduled for Tuesday due to Syracuse’s three-week COVID-induced pause.

Three weeks after the originally scheduled game, Syracuse trailed by six at the start of the fourth quarter, and found the same next-gear offensive performance that’s appeared frequently as of recent. Digna Strautmane dispatched a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it a one-possession game with eight minutes left in regulation. Then Kiara Lewis drove inside, drew contact from Lorela Cubaj and missed both free throws. SU finished 0-of-4 from the stripe.

Defensively in the final frame, Syracuse couldn’t get the necessary stops, though. Nerea Hermosa got in behind a blown coverage from SU on the fastbreak in the final four minutes, dispatching an easy layup to put Georgia Tech up by double-digits once again.

Georgia Tech drove inside, using its size and speed to draw fouls and convert gritty, difficult buckets inside, and though Syracuse did just enough on the offensive end, Georgia Tech had the necessary response. Cubaj capitalized against Emily Engstler in the paint in the last five minutes, too. She turned and fired on multiple occasions during Tuesday night, including down the stretch, and Hermosa even got a big defensive block against the 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso.

At one point during the fourth quarter, head coach Quentin Hillsman came charging onto the floor and waving his arms in the air, screaming at Cardoso and Engstler after calling a timeout. SU had just conceded a two-point play in the post, as Cubaj outmuscled Engstler in the post and Cardoso stood, ball-watching.

Syracuse’s deficit was fueled by its slow start, something that’s become routine for SU. They trailed 28-12 after the first 10 minutes. Cardoso sent a pass flying over Priscilla Williams’ head and beyond the right boundary for SU’s opening possession, and then after SU lost the ball again before Lewis missed a wide-open jumper from the elbow. Syracuse trailed 7-0 and Hillsman called timeout after just over two minutes.

Early on, Syracuse struggled to break Georgia’s heavy pressure. Mangakahia split a double team at midcourt and connected with a swift pass to Strautmane, but she bricked the wide-open 3.

SU missed its multiple consecutive shots from beyond the arc, and Georgia Tech had no problem offering SU deep shots. Even forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi attempted a 3-pointer in the second quarter, which she missed, too. The Orange fired only 11 shots from beyond the arc, instead turning to 46 points in the paint.

Lewis started out cold, missing a wide-open 3 and starting 0-of-7 from the floor. She got swarmed by a double-team in the first half, but Williams got into rhythm. She sank a 3-pointer, and then another on the next possession, though SU still trailed by 13 points at half. Georgia Tech shot 10-of-15 from the field in the first quarter, and then only 4-of-15 in the second. Its cold shooting streak continued into the second half, when Syracuse started on an 8-0 run to cut Georgia Tech’s deficit to single digits.

After Lewis dumped a pass to Strautmane underneath for a layup, Mangakahia collected a rebound and carried the ball up-court with pace. Georgia Tech’s defenders tried to blitz her into an error, Mangakahia dished a pass to Cardoso on her right, who had run the full length of the court. Cardoso converted, and Mangakahia had another layup.

The fifth-year point guard finished with 15 points and nine assists, one short of a double-double. Mangakahia unleashed an underhanded, shovel pass behind her back to Cardoso, who dispatched the easy layup from under the bucket in the first half.

On the final play of the third quarter, Engstler intercepted a pass from Georgia Tech and then spotted up for a 3-pointer. With three seconds left on the clock, she drained the deep shot and pulled SU within six to start the final frame.

As she trotted to the sideline for the break, it seemed like her shot may have been the beginning of yet another SU comeback. But Tuesday night, for the first time in four of SU’s last five games, the Orange couldn’t outscore their opponent in the fourth quarter.

Tuesday night, finally, Syracuse couldn’t complete a fourth-quarter comeback.