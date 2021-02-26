Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defeated Robert Morris 3-1 on Friday night in the first game of its final regular season series. The Orange entered the matchup coming off a weekend sweep of Long Island University, looking to finish the season above .500.

The Colonials struck first, scoring the game’s first goal just over 10 minutes into the first period. But Syracuse answered with a goal from Anna Leschyshyn. Last weekend against Long Island, Leschyshyn scored five of Syracuse’s 10 goals in the series.

Syracuse’s (9-8-1, 7-6-1 College Hockey America) final regular season series against Robert Morris (13-6-1, 11-6-1) featured a goal in each period as the Orange won on the road. The last time these two teams met was late-January, when the Colonials swept the Orange at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Abby Moloughney notched her 19th point of the season Friday night with a second-period power-play goal. Moloughney entered the contest leading the team in points, and her goal gave Syracuse a one-goal lead heading into the third period.

Advertisement

Freshman Hannah Johnson, who has played in all 18 of Syracuse’s games, sealed the victory for the Orange in the third period with an insurance goal. Her goal, with five minutes remaining, came off Lauren Bellefontaine’s second assist of the night.

Despite SU’s win, the Colonials outshot Syracuse 50-37 over 60 minutes. Syracuse senior goalie Allison Small had a career-high 49 saves to finish the game with a .980 save percentage.

Syracuse plays in the rubber match against Robert Morris in a Saturday afternoon game to close out regular season play. Next weekend, the Orange will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania for the CHA Tournament in an attempt to book their ticket to the NCAA tournament in March.