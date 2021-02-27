Syracuse track finishes 10th, 14th in ACC championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

At the ACC indoor track and field championships from Feb. 25-27, Syracuse won one ACC title — Amanda Vestri’s 1st place finish in the 5,000-meter on Friday. The women’s team finished 10th, while the men’s team finished 14th.

The Orange sent several distance runners and hurdlers to the finals on Saturday, and Brevin Sims won All-ACC honors for his performance in the 60-meter hurdles.

In the men’s 3,000 meter final on Saturday, the Orange had three athletes finish in the top five of the first heat — all three finished in the top 15 overall. Syracuse senior Nathan Henderson (8:08.32) took eighth place with a personal best time. Aiden Tooker (8:08.56), who placed fourth in the event at the 2018 NCAA outdoor championships, finished in ninth place. Joseph Eovaldi (8:11.56) grabbed 14th place, also notching a personal best and freshman Ethan Wechsler (8:22.85) secured a personal best as well, finishing 23rd.

Syracuse placed three runners in the men’s 60-meter hurdles final, but Florida State senior Trey Cunningham (7.67) won his fourth straight ACC indoor title. Sims (7.93) set a new personal best to finish in sixth and freshman Isaiah Lewis (8.09) and junior Jamil Adams (8.10) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

On Thursday, Syracuse placed four runners in the top 10 for the men’s 4,000-meter, the most of any school. Senior JP Trojan (13:56.10) led the way for the Orange, securing an All-ACC performance with a 4th place finish. Sophomore Alex Comerford (14:04.94) finished in 7th place, the highest among all underclassmen. Matthew Scrape (14:07.89) and Silas Derfel (14:11.35) placed 9th and 10th, respectively. All four runners set personal bests. The winner, Virginia Tech’s Antonio Lopez-Segura (13:49.86), broke SU alum Justyn Knight’s facility and meet records with his performance.

Behind Vestri in the women’s 5,000-meter, junior Abigail Spears (16:44.68) finished 14th and sophomore Ellie Lawler (17:18.41) finished 26th, but set a personal best.

In the men’s mile on Saturday, Gavin Richards (4:23.40) finished last in tenth place, but was one of only two freshmen to make the finals.

In the women’s 3,000-meter, Syracuse runners finished near the bottom of the pack. Senior Rachel Bonner (9:52.62) finished 31st. Olivia Elston (9:58.60) finished 38th, but set a personal best.

The top 16 individuals in each event qualify for the NCAA championships on March 11-13. The USTFCCCA will announce the qualifiers once all the conference championships have concluded.