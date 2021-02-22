SU will shutdown after 880 COVID-19 cases over 14 days in new guidelines

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests within a two-week period that would require Syracuse University to go on “pause” has increased from 100 to 880.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that colleges and universities would be required to move all classes online and limit on-campus activities if the campus’ positivity rate exceeds 5%. For SU — which has an on-campus population of about 17,600 students, faculty and staff — this means that 880 positive cases within two weeks would require the university to go on pause, based on Cuomo’s order.

The state has also shifted its mandate to require the two-week period to be rolling rather than fixed. The period now adjusts each day instead of resetting at the end of each set 14-day window.

As of Sunday night, SU’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 115 positive cases within the two-week period. Under previous guidance, the university would be required to shut down, though now it leaves the university over 700 cases under the limit.

SU reported 43 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York as of Sunday. There are 167 students in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

The policy changes come just a few days after Chancellor Kent Syverud warned students that campus could go on shutdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. SU confirmed at least 20 COVID-19 cases due to a number of Greek parties and placed its chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity on interim suspension for violating public health orders.



In November, SU was forced to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester after surpassing the state’s threshold, which was then 100 cases within two weeks. On Nov. 18, SU reported 283 active COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff –– well under the new limit of 880 positive cases.

In early October, SU confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases after an individual traveled to Binghamton and spread the virus at a party on Walnut Avenue. At the peak of this cluster, SU was far below the state’s new limit, as it was monitoring 99 active COVID-19 cases.

SU would need to confirm about 63 new COVID-19 cases per day for 14 days to surpass the state’s new threshold.

On Friday, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie, who has led SU’s COVID-19 response, expressed optimism for the changes but reminded students to remain vigilant.