Since I was a freshman at Syracuse University, the Schine Student Center has been under construction. Its absence didn’t affect me then, but as I enter the second semester of my sophomore year, I now recognize how much this space will impact the next two-and-a-half years of my college social life. As a key stakeholder of the renovated student center, I only wish I had more of a say in the planning process. But as a student, I am appreciative of SU’s prioritization of the student experience.

The dining options in the renovated student center incorporate good food but little variety. They include Dunkin’, Panda Express, CoreLife Eatery, and The Halal Shack, staples that we already have on or near campus. Though SU officials aimed to choose dining options that the campus community would like, the university didn’t reveal which restaurants would be in Schine until days before the student center officially opened, and students were unable to suggest alternative options. Students should have had a greater say in the dining options at Schine, which would have allowed us to add a greater variety of food options to campus.

“I was hoping for some healthier options on campus, such as sandwiches or breakfast foods, as opposed to pizza and Chinese,” SU sophomore Hailey Joseph said.

Although the food at Schine is delicious, many of Schine’s dining options can also be found on Marshall Street or in other dining centers on campus, making the options good but repetitive. It’s the biggest issue with the student center’s dining options. Students wanted variety, but SU failed to give it to us.

Nonetheless, the renovated Schine is an exciting aspect of campus this spring. With so many rules and restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Schine’s opening is a great distraction for students, and the highly improved building seems to excite students and keep them interested in SU’s new developments. The renovated student center also acts as a fresh place for students to study, which is much needed amid the repetitive routine that COVID-19 has created for college students.

“It will be great to have a different place to study and hang out in,” SU sophomore Brooke Breton said. “The renovations look very nice and updated, so hopefully it will be a clean place to do work and study in.”

After returning to campus last week, I can attest to the excitement that Schine has brought to campus. Every day that I have been in Schine, the lines for food have been long and the lobby has been crowded. The student center is very open and inviting to students, with many great study areas, dining areas and large TVs for entertainment. The atmosphere of Schine is very chaotic, but the students at SU seem to embrace it. After a long and quiet fall semester, the students are overwhelmed with excitement at the opening of Schine.

“I’m really excited to have a central place to get food and do work on campus,” SU sophomore Sophie Lamaker said. “Having a student center is super important, so I am excited to finally go to Schine and can’t wait to see the new renovations.”

The opening of the renovated Schine has been an overwhelmingly positive experience for SU students so far. It makes such a difference to have a new and exciting place to study, eat and catch up with friends.

While I wish I had a greater say in what restaurants did or didn’t make the Schine cut, This gathering space has made the spring semester just a bit more bearable for students attending college during the pandemic. It’s clear that SU has succeeded at prioritizing the student experience.

