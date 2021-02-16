SU’s final stretch of CHA games contingent on Abby Moloughney’s offense

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Abby Moloughney’s shift had already surpassed a minute when she encountered an unlikely 2-on-1 opportunity alongside SU’s third-line winger, Anna Leschyshyn. With 7:30 into the second period of the Dec. 12 series finale against Penn State, Leschyshyn intercepted the puck at Syracuse’s blue line and began tearing down the right wing, with Moloughney joining the rush from the left.

Leschyshyn kept the puck all the way into the offensive zone and fired a snap shot on net after Penn State defender Izzy Heminger fully committed to Leschyshyn. The shot resulted in a rebound right to Moloughney’s stick for a tap-in to the empty left side of the net for the equalizer.

With Syracuse on the power-play early in the third period, Moloughney skated, untouched, behind the goal line, which drew two defenders her way. As the Penn State skaters converged to pin Moloughney against the boards, she slotted the puck to Emma Polaski, who’s wrap-around effort gave Syracuse its first lead of the game. Mologughney’s assist contributed to SU’s eventual 4-2 win.

With five games remaining — three of which are conference games — Moloughney’s offensive production will be crucial to SU’s success in the final stretch of the regular season. In six of Syracuse’s (6-8-1, 6-6-1 College Hockey America) eight losses, Moloughney didn’t notch a point. Syracuse won every game where she did.

“If anyone’s consistent, she is,” head coach Paul Flanagan said following the Penn State victory. “She brings out of the zone pretty well, she has good speed through the neutral zone, she’s pretty tenacious on the forecheck, and she manages the puck well.”

Moloughney came into the season as Syracuse’s leader in points. In her sophomore season, she recorded 28 points — 10 goals and 18 assists — and tied with Lindsay Eastwood, who now plays professionally for the NWHL’s Toronto Six.

This year, Moloughney is tied with childhood teammate Lauren Bellefontaine for the team-lead in assists (11). Her power-play connection with Polaski handed Penn State its only loss of the season thus far, arguably Syracuse’s biggest win. During SU’s three-game series at Lindenwood, she had six assists, too.

“She’s just a real heart-and-soul player,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan’s forward lines shift on a weekly basis and have included 12 different players. But the SU head coach has consistently stuck with Moloughney on the left wing, with Bellefontaine centering the top line. The two have been skating together since they were each 10-years old and both played for the Nepean Jr. Wildcats. Now in their third season together, he believes this pairing is the Orange’s most lethal offensive weapon.

“They’re kind of a dual threat, those two, whether they’re killing penalties or on the power play, or when they play five on five,” Flanagan said.

The two are SU’s top point-scorers, with 16 and 14, respectively. Their long-time chemistry means their connection on the ice is strong, Moloughney said.

“Off the ice, we have really good communication and really good kind of cohesion,” Moloughney said. “We’re able to bring that onto the ice, always have positive attitudes toward each other and just honestly know where each other are on the ice.”

This season, Molughney’s plus/minus rating is tied for the highest on the team at +9. She was on the ice for 10 of Syracuse’s 13 goals against Lindenwood this past weekend, and has recorded at least a +1 rating in five of Syracuse’s six wins. Even when SU loses, Moloughney’s rating has only been as high as +1. Flanagan highlighted Moloughney’s consistent impact, even when it’s not fully reflected on the stat sheet.

“You don’t see much in her from the start of a period to the end of the period,” Flanagan said. “She’s just going hard, and the same thing from the start of the game to the end of the game.”

Without being able to skate regularly at her local rink, she relied on the fitness expertise of her father Michael, a gym teacher, to keep her in shape during the midseason break. Moloughney maintained her cardiovascular strength through the use of a household stationary bike, along with weight training to improve her strength, an area she believes must live up to her high-speed levels. In the eight games thus far following Syracuse’s 41-day break, Moloughney’s recorded nine points.

“I know I’ll always have that speed, but I’ve got to make sure it’s counterbalanced with my ability to pin girls and to stay strong.”