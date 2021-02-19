Students at parties of 10+ people could face ticket, interim suspension

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students who host or attend parties that violate state restrictions on gatherings will now be at risk of receiving a ticket from the Syracuse Police Department and an interim suspension, an SU official announced Friday.

Since November, New York state has limited gatherings to 10 people who don’t live together, but SU students have recently hosted off-campus parties in violation of this law, Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie said in a campus-wide email. Students who violate New York state’s limits on gatherings will now face greater sanctions.

Those who attend or host off-campus parties that exceed 10 people may receive an appearance ticket from SPD requiring them to appear in Onondaga County Criminal Court to answer to the charges, Haynie said. SU may also place those students on interim suspension and refer them to the university’s student conduct process.

Students who host or attend on-campus parties of more than 10 people will also face interim suspension and referral to the student conduct process. The parties are in violation of the Stay Safe Pledge, Haynie said.

While overall COVID-19 cases have decreased in Onondaga County, cases at SU continue to increase. The “overwhelming majority” of COVID-19 transmissions and infections is due to a relatively small group of students and their behavior off-campus, Haynie said.

Students in Greek life recently hosted three parties that were the source of 20 new COVID-19 infections, and SU athletes held a party of more than 50 people on Saturday.

Haynie urged students to immediately report violations of public health guidance and the Stay Safe Pledge through the free Rave Guardian app. Tips can be submitted anonymously and can include photos and videos. The app can also connect individuals to 911 and provide requested GPS tracking while walking.

“Please also understand that a COVID outbreak on our campus has implications for all those who live and work in Central New York,” Haynie said. “In recent weeks, new student COVID cases at Syracuse University have become a significant contributor to the total COVID cases reported to New York State by Onondaga County.”