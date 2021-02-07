Student Association hopes to expands financial aid accessibility

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association will focus on improving financial aid accessibility and mental health resources throughout the spring semester.

SA began an initiative last fall to improve communication with Syracuse University’s financial aid office. The organization sent out a survey so students could provide ideas about how to make financial aid resources more accessible.

Students typically experience long wait times and sometimes do not hear back from the office when they call with questions about their financial aid, said SA President Justine Hastings. This makes it hard for students to understand their financial aid award and how to deal with loans and loan payments, she said.

SA has already begun working directly with leadership in the financial aid office to implement a chat box feature for students on the office’s website, similar to those used at other colleges such as the University of Wisconsin.

“(The chat box) will take some time as the university wants to make sure it meets all the necessary accessibility requirements,” Hastings said.

The Financial Aid Office plans to be more transparent with students as a whole and will provide more information about financial opportunities for resident advisers going forward, Hastings said. On the RA application, the office will allow students to indicate if they would like to speak with a financial aid counselor to see how the role would impact their aid, she said.

“The offices will hold virtual information sessions on this specific area and provide students with a knowledge base if they want to apply,” Hastings said.

SA is also working to expand mental health and sexual assault resources for students. Last semester, SA implemented Callisto, an app that uses a matching system to identify repeat sexual assault offenders. Hastings said SA has also been working closely with the Barnes Center at The Arch to promote and potentially fund Sanvello, an app for stress and anxiety that connects students with coaching and therapy.

In addition to virtual coaching and therapy with counselors, the app also provides a daily check in system, guided lessons on self-care and community posts on support techniques.

SA has also begun working with the Barnes Center to share information about counseling resources and new services and opportunities, Hastings said.

“(The Barnes Center) recently hired more counselors of varying identities, and it’s important for students to know this so they feel more comfortable approaching and using Barnes’ counseling services,” Hastings said. “This includes having the names, photos, specialization and identities of counselors on their website.”

Hastings said SA plans to continue implementing new initiatives throughout the spring semester, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was a challenge to run an organization during a pandemic with members spread across the country but it was also an opportunity to learn, try new things, and rise up to those challenges,” Hastings said.