Pain and progress: Black History Month in Syracuse

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch discusses her year-long, 97-page review of The Department of Public Safety in a conversation with News Editor Michael Sessa.

Also in this episode, host Marnie Muñoz and Assistant Digital Editor Chris Hippensteel look back on the #NotAgainSU occupation of Crouse-Hinds Hall one year later, Editorial Editor Cori Dill discusses D.O. Opinion’s Black Voices project and Assistant Culture Editor Chris Scarglato talks about how Syracuse’s Black Artist Collective has created a space for artists of color to share resources.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

