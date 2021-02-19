Opponent preview: What to know about No. 13 Army

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

No. 4 Syracuse opens its season against a ranked opponent, No. 13 Army (0-1), for the first time since 2011. The Black Knights will come to the Dome off a 14-9 loss to Virginia last weekend. Sunday will be SU’s first game in 351 days, and the team will have had less than a month of practice in the spring.

Here’s what to know about the Black Knights before Sunday’s noon start:

Last time they played

Then-No. 7 Army held Syracuse to single-digit scoring on Feb. 23, 2020 but couldn’t find enough offense for the upset. The Black Knights, and especially star attack Brendan Nichtern, dominated the first half. Nichtern scored or assisted every goal but one as Army shot out to a 5-2 halftime lead. With SU’s attack struggling and recording no points, Jamie Trimboli scored five goals, including the one with 5:46 left to put Syracuse up for good. Brendan Curry added an insurance marker to seal the 9-7 SU win.

All-time series

Army leads, 40-27

The Army report

Army loves to press, as Trimboli noted in a press conference earlier this week. Last year, the Black Knights chased Syracuse’s offensive players all the way out to the yard numbers in the Carrier Dome and sometimes even as far as the sidelines. Army’s scoring defense ranked second nationally last year and caused the third-most turnovers per game.

Most of Army’s offense runs through Nichtern. The junior attack earned third-team All-American honors in 2020. He picked up 80 points in his freshman year and was on pace through eight games last season to flirt with 100 points. Against Virginia to open the season, he led the team in points (5) and shots (10). Syracuse allowed him four points in the first half last year before clamping him for no more the rest of the game.

How Syracuse beats the Black Knights

The SU midfield will once again need to be active. Trimboli alluded to new schemes that offensive coordinator Pat March may bring out for this game, having learned from last year’s low offensive output. The space in the middle of the field will be available due to Army’s ball pressure and hard slides. There shouldn’t be too much concern defensively, as SU only let in seven goals last year to the Black Knights. Keep Nichtern quiet, and Army’s offense should sputter out eventually. Brett Kennedy already experienced guarding Nichtern as Nick Mellen was injured for last year’s contest.

Stat to know: 10-19

Army failed to clear the ball nine times against Virginia in its opener. Last season, the Black Knights ranked 40th out of 74 teams in DI lacrosse in clearing percentage. Picking up easy goals off turnovers will be key for Syracuse to take control of Sunday’s game.

Player to watch: Wyatt Schupler, goalie, No. 21

Schupler was a large part of last year’s upset bid, with 16 saves and only nine goals allowed. The junior goalie ranked second in goals against average (7.18) and seventh in save percentage (0.617) nationally last season, earning third-team All American honors. He opened this year with a sub-par performance against Virginia, allowing 14 goals on 25 shots on net. He’ll be looking to bounce back at the Dome.