Opponent preview: What to know about Clemson

Clemson, which has spent parts of the first 10 weeks of the 2020-21 season unexpectedly in the Associated Press Top 25, hosts Syracuse in South Carolina’s Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) had its game earlier in the week canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Louisville program. The Tigers (11-5, 5-5) currently sit in eighth place in the ACC, one spot above Syracuse.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clemson:

All-time series

Clemson leads, 6-4

Last time they played

Clemson last faced SU on Jan. 28. The Tigers went the length of the floor in less than eight seconds, and with 1.7 seconds left, took a 71-70 lead with a Clyde Trapp layup. The score went final when Syracuse’s out of bounds play produced only a fallaway prayer from Elijah Hughes near half court.

Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe, who’s likely to return Saturday, had two blocks and a steal but fouled out in 21 minutes. Trapp finished his game-winning lay-in at the rim through backup Jesse Edwards. Hughes and Buddy Boeheim each poured in 22 points, but Clemson held the Orange to 29.6% from 3. Tigers graduate transfer Tevin Mack led all scorers with 32.

Kenpom odds

Clemson is favored to win, with a projected score of 68-66

The Clemson report

While starting the season as the surprise team of the ACC, Clemson has come back down to earth recently. It began the season with five straight wins, including upsets over No. 10 Alabama, No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Purdue — the Tigers have played the 11th strongest schedule, per KenPom.

Since its 9-1 start, Clemson has lost four of six, with blowout losses to a struggling Duke team and Georgia Tech. Clemson still boasts the No. 14 defense in the nation, per KenPom. Clemson has great athletes and plays disciplined. It’s forcing 15.4 turnovers per game, fourth in the ACC, and has the second-best scoring defense behind Virginia (62.7 points per game).

Clemson’s offense, meanwhile, is below average. It has scored 64.3 points per game, last in the ACC. It takes 43.5% of its shots from 3 but converts only at a 30.9% clip (277th). The Tigers often play through the post, using 6-foot-8 forward Aamir Simms as the orchestrator. He’s a good passer, making him a viable option against the zone both at the high post and along the baseline.

How Syracuse beats Clemson

Syracuse has lost every game it got outrebounded in. That’s not particularly unique to Syracuse — or particularly groundbreaking — but it’s noteworthy because of the looming return of Sidibe. Jim Boeheim said after the NC State win that “we think (Sidibe) might be able to go” against Louisville. With extra days, it seems more likely he’ll return to action for the first time since the opener in Clemson.

Boeheim also said undersized center Marek Dolezaj has played valiantly but is “fighting a war out there by himself.” Sidibe should help sure-up rebounding and interior defense if he’s even close to 100% healthy. Regardless of whether Sidibe plays, those two areas will be key in beating the Tigers on the road.





Player to watch: Aamir Simms, Forward, No. 25

As the only player on Clemson’s roster averaging double-digit points, Simms is the offensive hub. Half-court sets run through him — he also leads the Tigers in assists. The forward hasn’t extended his range beyond the 3-point line, but he’s reliable from the foul stripe (84.8%). His presence inside could swing the game in Clemson’s favor.

Stat to know: 62.7

This is a matchup of offense versus defense. Clemson allows just 62.7 points per game while Boeheim has recently derided an Orange defense that has fallen apart repeatedly in January. SU’s offense, meanwhile, is 31st in the nation in efficiency and second in the ACC in points per game (77.7). Something’s got to give.