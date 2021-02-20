Newhouse doctoral candidate Noah Buntain died Wednesday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Noah Buntain, a doctoral candidate at the Newhouse School of Public Communications, died of liver cancer Wednesday night, Dean Mark Lodato announced in an email Saturday morning.

Buntain, 43, began his doctoral studies at Syracuse University in 2017 and taught a Multimedia Storytelling class. His research focused on the effects of virtual and augmented reality, Lodato said.

“Noah came to Newhouse in 2017, and was known to his friends and faculty colleagues for his intelligence, integrity and generosity: in the XR lab working with his adviser, Makana Chock; as a research assistant for Carol Liebler; and in his interactions with other students,” Lodato said.

Buntain earned a bachelor’s degree at Northwestern University and a master’s degree at Elon University. He also served as director of the media and communications program at Maharishi International University.

Donations can be made as gifts in Buntain’s name to the Americans Civil Liberties Union, ProPublica, a local NPR station, Heifer International or Hospice of Central New York, Lodato said.

Counseling and other resources are available at the Barnes Center at The Arch and Hendricks Chapel for anyone in need of support.