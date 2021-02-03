Louisville-Syracuse game postponed after positive Cardinal COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse men’s basketball’s game against Louisville scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Cardinals program. No makeup date has been currently scheduled.

“The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program,” per an Atlantic Coast Conference release. “The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

An SU spokesperson said it “would be a challenge” for the Orange to find a new opponent in the short window before their next game on Saturday.

Wednesday is the fifth game of the Orange’s season that has been altered due to COVID-19 issues. SU postponed three games in late December, against Notre Dame, Wake Forest and North Carolina when the Syracuse program went on pause due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The Orange’s games against Florida State and Clemson in January were also postponed, but SU was able to play make-up games in those slots against Pittsburgh and North Carolina instead.

Syracuse’s next scheduled game is against Clemson on Feb. 6 in Clemson, South Carolina.