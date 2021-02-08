Kamilla Cardoso named ACC Freshman of the Week for 3rd straight week

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

For the third time in as many weeks, Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s freshman of the week.

Cardoso becomes the first Orange player ever to win the award three-consecutive times — ACC or Big East (1979-2013). The 6-foot-7 freshman is also the first since Digna Strautmane in 2017-18 to earn the honor three times in a season.

Syracuse (11-4, 8-4) was propelled to a 2-1 week by the play of Cardoso, particularly her 22 points and eight rebounds in Sunday’s 71-67 win over Pittsburgh, SU’s first road win since Dec 20. She also recorded 16 points in a win over Wake Forest and 18 in a loss to Georgia Tech.

“Kamilla just keep doing what she does,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said via Zoom following SU’s win over Pitt.

Advertisement

The freshman averages 15.3 points to lead the Orange, by way of a 60.4% field goal percentage that ranks ninth in the country. Cardoso’s 3.1 blocks per game are also a top-10 mark nationwide.

This is the fourth week in a row a Syracuse freshman has notched the honor. Three weeks ago it was Priscilla Williams, and now Cardoso has claimed the past three. Both newcomers have begun to surge ahead of SU’s much-anticipated rematch with No. 3 Louisville (18-1, 11-1).