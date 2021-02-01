Kamilla Cardoso wins 2nd consecutive ACC freshman of the week award

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

For the second consecutive week, Kamilla Cardoso has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s freshman of the week. The 6-foot-7 center had nine blocks — the most by a Syracuse player since Kayla Alexander on Dec. 4, 2010 — against Notre Dame on Sunday.

Cardoso also notched 18 points and seven rebounds in Syracuse’s comeback win. Her defensive presence helped the Orange claw back and recapture the lead after they trailed by as many 15 in the first half.

Postgame, point guard Tiana Mangakahia called Cardoso “the best post in the country” after she had five blocks and a steal during the Orange’s 14-0 run to end the game.

“Any mistakes we made, Kamilla erased them,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said.

Against Pittsburgh on Jan. 28, Cardoso had 11 points in 20 minutes and finished 4-of-5 from the field. Cardoso leads the ACC in field goal percentage (.612) and blocks (40). She averages 3.3 blocks per game, more than one block above second-place Tylar Bennett.

Last week, Cardoso was also named ACC creshman of the week after averaging a double-double last week. Priscilla Williams also won the award on Jan. 18, marking the third consecutive week a Syracuse player has been named ACC freshman of the week.