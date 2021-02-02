John Wildhack discusses plan for fans in Carrier Dome in 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has developed a plan that could return 1,500 fans to the Carrier Dome, athletic director John Wildhack said on a Monday radio appearance on ESPN Syracuse’s “On The Block.”

The plan needs to be approved by both the local government and New York state before it can be put into action. Wildhack specified that the plan would start with students, but if successful, could be used to return members of the general public come lacrosse season.

Syracuse’s first basketball home game while students are officially back on campus is scheduled for Feb. 13 when the men’s team plays Boston College. SU’s spring semester starts Feb. 8.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse — ranked No. 3 preseason — has its home opener scheduled on Feb. 27 against No. 6 Stony Brook, while the No. 3 ranked men’s lacrosse team has yet to release its schedule. Wildhack didn’t specify how quickly the plan could, or would, take effect.

Advertisement

“Syracuse University continues to have conversations with New York state about the eventual reopening of the stadium to fans, starting with students, public health permitting,” an SU spokesperson said in a Jan. 22 statement to The Daily Orange.

“We have been in touch with the Bills organization to learn from their experience safely reopening their outdoor stadium in Orchard Park, as well as many other venues where fans are now permitted.”

The Buffalo Bills hosted 6,700 fans for their playoff games against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Fans had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from within two or three days of game day, and follow safety protocols.

“We’ve got a great plan and we could execute that plan on relatively short notice,” Wildhack said. “This is all subject to guidance from the state and where we are locally in terms of the pandemic and the numbers. We want to be back in the fall where we can welcome our fans to the stadium.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also announced that the county approved a plan that allows two fans per athlete for high school winter sports. Individual schools can elect whether they’d like to allow fans at all, though.