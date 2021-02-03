Jakob Bradford, Chase Simmons sign with Syracuse on National Signing Day

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Dino Babers and Syracuse football added two players to their 2021 recruiting class Wednesday.

Jakob Bradford, a junior college offensive tackle transfer, became the first prospect to sign with the Orange on National Signing Day when he chose SU over Virginia Tech. Roughly an hour later, defensive end Chase Simmons flipped from his previous commitment to Coastal Carolina and signed with Syracuse as well.

Bradford and Simmons made up two of the three prospects Syracuse was keeping an eye on Wednesday morning. Defensive tackle Jaelin Moss verbally committed to SU in late April, but a source told 247 Sports that he wasn’t expected to sign a letter of intent on National Signing Day. He remains committed and could join the 2021 class later in the recruiting cycle.

Syracuse now has 21 players in its Class of 2021, in addition to Mississippi State transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader, leaving three spots available. Babers is also working to replace former offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who left for Arizona State last week.

Advertisement

With the additions of two three-star recruits in Simmons and Bradford, SU now has the 12th-best 2021 class in the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to 247 Sports. The class is also ranked 57th-best in the country. Babers has not had a top-50 class nationally since taking the Syracuse job in 2016.