Faculty raise concerns about SU’s COVID-19 response, workload at forum

Syracuse University professors expressed concerns about the university’s COVID-19 response at a virtual University Senate open forum Wednesday.

Some professors worry that they will have to commit to choosing modes of instruction for the fall 2021 semester before knowing what the pandemic will look like then.

“I am already thinking about the fall semester,” said mathematics professor Steven Diaz. “It is very unclear what the COVID situation will be by then.”

Diaz asked administrators at the forum how they will respond if professors teaching in person opt to switch to remote instruction for the fall semester if the COVID-19 vaccine does not protect them from new variants.

New York state has confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variants, some of which are more contagious but not more fatal, and there isn’t evidence that the vaccine won’t protect against new variants.

John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, said the university will work with professors to adjust modes of instructions depending on the circumstances of the pandemic.

“We make these decisions with the context of an evolving, changing situation,” Liu said.

Some professors also took issue with SU’s decision to implement a hiring freeze during the pandemic. Robert Van Gulick, professor of philosophy, said the freeze left holes in some academic programs.

Some deans have had the opportunity to make requests for exceptions, but only a few have been approved, Van Gulick said.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said he hopes to lift the hiring freeze by summer.

The university would typically have about 200 open staff positions at this point in the year. However, there are only 71 positions currently open due to the “stringent process” for approving new hires, Syverud said.

Professors also expressed concerns about their increased workload during the pandemic, some speaking about disparities in the amount of time some professors are expected to spend teaching and researching compared to others.

“We’re staying afloat economically as an institution, but who are we doing it on the backs of?” asked Coran Klaver, an associate professor of English.