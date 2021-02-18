DPS investigates racist Zoombombing incident

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety and Information Technology Services are investigating a racist “Zoombombing” incident, DPS stated in an public information notice.

The incident occurred during a virtual meeting of a student organization Wednesday, DPS confirmed. An unknown person allegedly hacked into the meeting, typed a racist statement into the chat function repeatedly and played offensive music aloud, a participant in the meeting reported to DPS.

The organizer then made the Zoom session a private meeting and reported the incident to DPS, which contacted ITS. It is unclear where the hack occurred and if the hacker is affiliated with SU. DPS didn’t state which student organization was targeted.

“Whether or not this individual has an affiliation with the University, this kind of racist behavior is appalling and has no role in our learning and living community,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the email. “We will work with the appropriate law enforcement, as well as ITS, to investigate who is responsible and hold them accountable.”

Advertisement

Zoombombing has been especially prevalent on college campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic as colleges transition to online learning, Samuel Scozzafava, vice president and chief information officer at ITS, said in the email. Community members should take proper precautions in securing Zoom meetings to avoid hacking, Scozzafava said.

This announcement comes one week after SU confirmed a data breach that exposed the information of over 9,800 students, alumni and applicants.