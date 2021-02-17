Jessica Digirolamo, Allison Small earn CHA weekly honors

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse seniors Jessica DiGirolamo and Allison Small have been named the College Hockey America Player and Goaltender of the week. The awards come after a weekend sweep of Lindenwood that brought the Orange (6-81, 6-6-1 CHA) to .500 in conference play.

Through 15 games, DiGirolamo leads the team with eight goals and is third in points with 12. In the series against Lindenwood, the defender notched five goals, including a hat-trick performance in Syracuse’s 4-1 victory on Feb. 12. The three goals are the most any SU player has scored in a single game this season.

Last season, DiGirolamo was named CHA Player of the Week on Oct. 7 after a three point game against then-No. 7 Boston College. This season, however, it took her until Dec. 11 to score a goal, and she only tallied three points before the team’s 41 day hiatus. Since returning to play, DiGirolamo has recorded a point in all but one SU victory.

“(Digirolamo) can be dominating at times, and that just brings everyone else’s levels up,” head coach Paul Flanagan said after her two-goal performance against RIT.

In front of the net, Small saved 65 shots across the three-game sweep. On Feb. 13, she made her 1,000th career save in a Syracuse uniform. She is only the sixth goalie in Orange history to reach that milestone, and she did so in 38 games after transferring from Quinnipiac midway through her sophomore season.

Small has started each game this season and was only been pulled once this season in Syracuse’s 5-2 loss to Mercyhurst. She saves 93.2% of shots on goal, which currently places her third in Syracuse’s single-season record list for save percentage.

Last season, Small earned the CHA Goaltending Trophy after finishing 6-4-2 in conference play. Her GAA this year sits at 2.10, 0.14 goals lower than last season’s award-winning performance.

“Allison’s gonna want to shut out every night,” Flanagan said. “That’s what we’re striving for.”

Syracuse returns to the ice at Tennity Ice Pavilion this weekend with a two-game series against Long Island University. The two games mark SU’s first matchup with a nonconference opponent since Colgate on Nov. 20 and 21st.