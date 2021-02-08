Cuomo stopped punishing recreational marijuana users. So should you.

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been attempting to legalize recreational marijuana in New York state since 2019, and he seems intent on officially finalizing it in 2021.

It’s expected that, once legal, recreational marijuana would generate approximately $300 million in tax revenue, according to a 2021 press release. However, many New York residents are still in opposition because of their belief that marijuana is as addictive as harder drugs. While their fear is valid, this belief is not based in the truth. It’s time for all New Yorkers to recognize that Cuomo is making the right move in working to legalize marijuana.

Although the legalization process is almost guaranteed to create an organized and regulated marijuana industry with immense economic benefits, many opposed to legalization fear the possibility of increased rates of addiction and harder drug use. A poll conducted in 2015 showed that 30% of those surveyed believe marijuana is addictive, and 11% believe it is a gateway drug.

While this concern is rooted in some fact, there are different levels of substance use disorder associated with recreational use of the drug. There has been a long-standing inaccurate belief that marijuana is as addictive as drugs such as cocaine and heroin, but a study published in 1994 found that only 9% of individuals who smoke marijuana will develop a dependence to it.

It has also been shown that marijuana use does not lead to the use of other drugs. While some people will try marijuana before experimenting with harder drugs, this is not because of marijuana itself, but rather the social situations that people could possibly fall into.

However, the words “addiction” and “dependence” can’t be used interchangeably, as they usually are by many. Dependence causes people to experience withdrawal symptoms, while people experiencing addiction are unable to stop using the drug even when it disrupts many parts of their life, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Dessa Bergen-Cico, the coordinator of the addiction studies program at Syracuse University, said that comparing marijuana dependence to harder drug addiction is like comparing apples and oranges.

“There is neurophysiological science that shows that marijuana has a low-addiction potential,” she said. “Chronic use is the most problematic, but that isn’t addiction.”

Bergen-Cico, a certified addiction specialist, said the legalization of recreational marijuana is actually the safest choice, but only with the implementation of educational programs.

“In places like the Netherlands, where recreational use is legal, consumption has become similar to how alcohol is socially consumed here,” she said. “Illegality is what makes it unsafe and unregulated – but legal doesn’t mean risk-free.”

People who use marijuana are usually unaware of the percentage of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, which is why the illegality of the drug is more dangerous, she said. Higher THC content can be dangerous, especially without proper knowledge of the risks.

A lot of users will obtain their marijuana in secret, and therefore typically will not know what they’re buying. Implementing educational programs about the risks, similar to those about the dangers of alcohol and nicotine, are a vital part of the legalization process. Without these programs, the same dangerous and harmful effects could very well continue.

Similar to the prohibition of alcohol in the 1920s, keeping recreational marijuana illegal moves more people to purchase the drug from whomever they can since they can’t purchase it legally. The legalization of recreational marijuana allows for proper regulation of THC percentages and labeling of the drug, which makes it safer overall.

Studies have proven that, while dependence can, and does, occur, not every person who uses marijauna will become dependent. Legalizing the drug will help keep people who use it safe, because even without its legalization, people will continue to use it.

Samantha Kolb is an environmental studies major at SUNY-ESF. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at sakolb@syr.edu