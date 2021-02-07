The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is reporting 27 active COVID-19 cases among students and employees in central New York. That number has decreased slightly in the last few days, even as students finished moving in over the weekend.

Active cases include all SU students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered.

SU reported only one new case of COVID-19 among SU students on Sunday, with no new cases among SU employees.

The number of SU students in quarantine increased by six since Saturday, to 69. SU quarantines students in facilities across campus, including in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center.

— This post will be updated daily.