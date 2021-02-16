Beat writers unanimously predict Louisville over Syracuse in close game

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse travels to Louisville on Wednesday night with another chance to pick up a Quadrant I win to impress the NCAA Tournament committee. The Cardinals haven’t played since Feb. 1 due to a COVID-19 pause, and the other scheduled meeting between the two teams on Feb. 3 was canceled due to that pause.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when the Orange (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast) visit Louisville (11-4, 6-3) at the KFC Yum! Center:

Andrew Crane (12-6)

New hand, same cards

Louisville 76, Syracuse 72

Well, here we are again, talking about Syracuse and the Quadrant I win it desperately needs to solidify its postseason resume. There was Rutgers, then North Carolina, then Virginia, then Clemson. All four ended in losses. The Orange theoretically have a big advantage heading into Wednesday’s game, since Louisville hasn’t played Feb. 1 due to COVID-19 issues and will be down two players — although it’s unclear if those are starters or reserves.

But I’m pessimistic on SU’s ability to stop Louisville’s guard combo of Carlik Jones and David Johnson up top, and Kadary Richmond will need to be at his best to contain the duo. Look for Syracuse to falter in yet another Quadrant I opportunity, leaving its NCAA Tournament fate in the hands of a Greensboro run.

Anthony Dabbundo (14-4)

Not in the Cards

Louisville 71, Syracuse 66

The Cardinals are the better basketball team, they’re playing at home, and the Orange haven’t been consistent enough on the road this season. SU has just two road wins in seven tries, and its two wins are against floundering conference opponents. The Orange’s defense won’t be able to contain Jones from getting into the paint, and the Orange’s offense won’t consistently get quality looks against an improved Louisville defense.

Even though teams haven’t fared particularly well after COVID-19 pauses across the NCAA this season, Louisville plays the game at its preferred slower pace and is more physical than Syracuse, handing the Orange a loss in their most important game of the season to date.





Danny Emerman (13-5)

Birds of prey

Louisville 76, Syracuse 70

It’s not hyperbole to say this game essentially decides the fate of Syracuse’s 2020-21 season. With a loss, SU’s margin for error isn’t razor thin, it’s molecular. A win changes everything.

Syracuse is catching Louisville at the right time — it’s coming off its second pause of the season (Louisville hasn’t played since Feb. 1) and will be missing two players due to COVID-19. But in the end, it’s not going to matter. The Cardinals have more talent, and even if they start slow, Syracuse doesn’t have enough shooting to crack Louisville’s 29th most efficient defense enough as it bleeds on the other end. Bring out the microscopes.