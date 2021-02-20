Beat writers predict No. 4 Syracuse to defeat No. 13 Army in season-opener

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

In a rematch of last year’s thriller in the Carrier Dome, No. 4 Syracuse hosts No. 13 Army (0-1) to open its season Sunday at noon. Almost a year ago, the Black Knights held the Orange to single-digit goals but couldn’t complete the upset, losing 9-7.

This year, SU comes into the matchup having practiced for less than a month in the spring and looking to avoid a repeat of its low-scoring output. Meanwhile, Army looks to split its early season Atlantic Coast Conference matchups after falling to Virginia last Sunday.

Here’s what our beat writers predict will happen when SU faces Army:

Roshan Fernandez

Mighty midfield

Syracuse 13, Army 8

Advertisement

The last time these teams faced off, star attack Brendan Nichtern ran wild in the first half, scoring four points and dissecting a Syracuse defense without Nick Mellen due to injury. But once Syracuse contained Nichtern later that afternoon, the Orange came back from a 5-1 deficit.

Army’s defense might stifle the likes of Stephen Rehfuss, Chase Scanlan and Griffin Cook once again — the three were scoreless during last year’s game — but Syracuse’s superior midfield line will prevail. Army’s backline is good, but it’s not good enough for both SU’s midfield and attack. It’ll be a low-scoring game, and SU might show some rust after less than a month of preparation, but the No. 4 Orange will do enough to win their season-opener.

Allie Kaylor

First to fight

Syracuse 11, Army 9

Army’s lacrosse team has a trait you would want any army to have: a good defense. The Black Knights had the second-best scoring defense in the country in 2020, allowing just 7.25 goals per game in the shortened season. With Syracuse playing its first game this season, the offense won’t be ready enough to put up huge numbers against the likes of Marcus Hudgins and Wyatt Schupler.

But even with an All-American defender and goaltender, Army still allowed 14 goals against Virginia last weekend. The Black Knights already had a chance to shake some of the rust, but Syracuse will still take this one in a close and low-scoring game.





Arabdho Majumder

Not Groundhog Day

Syracuse 15, Army 8

Syracuse dominated possession against Army last year, winning 16 of 19 faceoffs and taking 47 shots to the Black Knights’ 32. The 9-7 scoreline didn’t fully reflect the flow of the game. The Orange squandered numerous possessions with turnovers, letting Army’s ball pressure get to them in the first half. They missed shots at the crease and with other openings.

Still, SU’s top midfield line helped avoid an early-season upset and will do so again this year. The Orange picked on Army’s short-stick defensive midfielders in the second half, and SU inverted its attack and midfield to great success. That’s the game plan to a statement win over a ranked opponent to start Syracuse’s 2021 campaign. The offense will be firing, and with largely the same defensive corps that started last year against Army, Sunday will be a definitive win.