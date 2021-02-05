Beat writers unanimously predict Syracuse win over Clemson

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

With its game against Louisville on Wednesday postponed, Syracuse avoided playing three games in one week heading into Saturday’s game against Clemson. The Orange defeated NC State on Jan. 31 by erasing a nine-point halftime deficit, paced by Alan Griffin’s 19 points and Buddy Boeheim’s 17.

Here’s what The Daily Orange’s beat writers think will happen when the Orange (10-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) face Clemson (11-5, 5-5) in South Carolina’s Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers have won eight of nine games this season.

Andrew Crane (11-4)

Eye of the Tiger

Syracuse 70, Clemson 64

If this game happened about a month ago — when the Orange and the Tigers were initially supposed to play — I probably would’ve picked Clemson. It had the stronger defense, significantly stronger than the Orange’s, and had just knocked off then-No. 18 Florida State. Two more wins followed. But the Tigers started to spiral, and they’ve now lost four of six heading into Saturday’s game.

Clemson’s defense is still one of the ACC’s better ones, and it could still capitalize if SU’s offense stalls like it has in games like Pittsburgh and Georgetown. But I expect the Orange to win this game behind the balanced offense they’ve established so far, led by Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin, and perhaps even get a glimpse of what Bourama Sidibe could add down the stretch.

Anthony Dabbundo (12-3)

Bourama’s back?

Syracuse 68, Clemson 62

Clemson is the seventh luckiest team in the nation, per KenPom, and when forced to play in the halfcourt, it has offered zero offensive consistency. The Orange have done a good job in the past of corralling forward Aamir Simms, and I expect the zone to give the Tigers’ halfcourt offense some issues. Because the Tigers aren’t a great rebounding team either, Syracuse should be able to limit second-chance points from an otherwise bad jump-shooting Tigers team.

The Orange started slow against NC State defensively before coming back to win, but they can’t do the same against this stout Tigers defense. But Clemson’s posted four ACC losses by 18-plus points in recent weeks and skated by with some close wins. Syracuse should be able to avoid turnovers here and pick up its first Quadrant One win of the season on the road Saturday.

A potential return of Sidibe in limited minutes could also bolster the SU frontcourt.





Danny Emerman (11-4)

Earning their stripes

Syracuse 75, Clemson 67

Clemson surprised a lot of teams with overwhelming athletes and defensive talent early in the year, but it has come crashing back down recently. Its halfcourt offense is often a slog that plays through Aamir Simms in the post, which isn’t typically the optimal tool to bust the zone. The Tigers also struggle from beyond the arc, another red flag for them.

If Syracuse can take care of the ball, thus preventing Clemson from getting out in transition, and take care of the interior defensively, it should handle Clemson. If Syracuse can avoid a slow start after another choppy week due to COVID-19, there could be blowout potential.