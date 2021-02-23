ACC reschedules postponed Syracuse-Clemson game from January

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s game against Clemson, which was postponed on Jan. 12, has been rescheduled for March 3, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced in a release. It’ll be the Orange’s final regular season game before heading to Greensboro, North Carolina for the conference tournament.

A positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers’ program postponed the initial meeting between the two programs, as Clemson temporarily paused basketball activities and removed games against the Orange and UNC from their schedule. That made the matchup on Feb. 6 — which Clemson won 78-61 in Littlejohn Coliseum — the first meeting between the two programs this season.

The Tigers quickly built a 20-point lead against SU, with the Orange making just two field goals in the first half after Buddy Boeheim scored on the opening possession. Aamir Simms’ 18 points led the Tigers, while Nick Honor chipped in 15 on five 3-pointers.

“If we make some layups and just hang in there, it’s a 10, 12-point deficit,” Jim Boeheim said postgame. “You’ve got a chance to overcome it. But 20 is hard.”

With the rescheduled game, that means Syracuse will lose four regular season games due to postponements because of COVID-19 — two against Louisville, and one apiece against Florida State and Wake Forest. The Orange lost their most recent game against Duke on Monday night, when the Blue Devils torched them from behind the 3-point line en route to an 85-71 win. The Blue Devils hit 13-of-29 shots from long range, andMark Williams recorded a double-double inside to limit the offensive and defensive impacts of SU forwards like Quincy Guerrier.

Syracuse (13-7, 7-6 ACC) next plays on Saturday, when it travels to Georgia Tech (11-8, 7-6) and faces the Yellow Jackets — a team that’s won two-straight and lost to Clemson by two points in the game before that.