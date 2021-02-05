5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse players named to preseason All-American list

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Five players on Syracuse women’s lacrosse team earned first-team, second-team or honorable mentions on Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason Women’s All-American list. Attacker and two-time All-American Emily Hawryschuk received first team honors. Hawryschuk sits sixth all-time in both Syracuse points (233) and goals (193).

Defenders Kerry Defliese and Sarah Cooper were named to the second team. The two were part of a Syracuse defense ranked No. 1 in the country in 2020, allowing only seven goals per game. Defliese joins Hawryschuk — and nine other teammates — in returning for her fifth year in 2021.

Attackers Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell received honorable mentions on the list, an honor they earned last year as well. Carney, who is also a member of Team USA that won the gold medal at the 2019 U-19 World Championship, joins Tyrrell as SU’s current second and third leading scorers, respectively.

Syracuse released its full season schedule earlier last week, which will begin on Feb. 20 against No. 5 Loyola. The Orange’s schedule features 10 conference games, the first of which is against Duke on March 6.