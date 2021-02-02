With 2 goals over Lindenwood, DiGirolamo caps off 5-goal weekend in 4-1 win

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The morning of Friday’s series opener, Jessica DiGirolamo took over the Syracuse Ice Hockey Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of their captain’s unique game-day routine on the road. A pregame skate, a study break and a Normatec recovery session all preceded DiGirolamo’s hat trick.

She found her scoring touch once again on Saturday afternoon , netting two goals in Syracuse’s (6-8-1, 6-6-1 College Hockey America) 4-1 win over Lindenwood (2-10-1) to sweep the weekend series. DiGirolamo now leads the team with eight goals after a six-point weekend over the Lions. The Orange’s first three-game winning streak of the season cemented a much-needed conference win that propelled the team to a .500 win percentage, less than a win behind third-place Mercyhurst.

Lauren Bellefontaine scored Syracuse’s opening goal for the second consecutive game just 5:13 into the first, assisted by DiGirolamo and Abby Moloughney. A goal and an assist capped off a seven-point weekend for Bellefontaine, and two goals and five assists against Lindenwood propelled her season point total to 14.

Both of DiGirolamo’s goals came in the first period. Her first was assisted by Bellefontaine and Moloughney. DiGirolamo followed that up with another goal 9:07 into the opening period. Syracuse’s quick 3-0 start was the fastest it had scored three goals to start a game all season.

DiGirolamo was on the ice for 10 of Syracuse’s 13 goals this weekend, including all four of Sunday’s. Moloughney was also on ice for 10 goals, recording six assists over the weekend.

Midway through the third period, Mae Batherson scored the Orange’s second power-play goal of the series, giving the team a 4-0 lead. Along with an assist on the team’s third tally, Batherson’s second goal of the season extended her point total to six in her last six games after only recording one through the first nine.

Allison Small earned her third start of the series after becoming in Saturday’s 5-2 win the sixth goaltender in program history to surpass the milestone of 1,000 career saves. Small made 21 saves, allowing her only goal during the same timeframe as she did on Saturday — the game’s final seven minutes. Small faced 22 shots, her third fewest of the season.

As the CHA tournament approaches, Bellefontaine believes Syracuse captains DiGirolamo and Kristen Siermachesky are going to have the biggest influence on how the team closes out the season.

“We have to come together, so I think (the captains) are playing a really important role in our success so far,” Bellefontaine said ahead of last weekend’s series against Mercyhurst.

It was a crucial six points for Syracuse to obtain as it sits comfortably in fourth place, ahead of Lindenwood who, after being swept by the Orange, possess a 0.192 win percentage.