Syracuse-Virginia canceled after Cavaliers opt out of season due to COVID-19

Syracuse’s postponed matchup against Virginia is now canceled after Virginia’s women’s basketball program announced Thursday that it will opt out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Syracuse-Virginia game was originally scheduled for Jan. 7.

Virginia played five games this season and had six canceled or postponed due to coronavirus protocols. The Cavaliers join Duke as the only two Atlantic Coast Conference programs to opt out thus far, both citing health and safety concerns. Virginia also said a depleted roster because of injuries was one reason for the opt-out.

The Blue Devils announced they would conclude their season on Dec. 25. Thirteen ACC teams will continue to play.

“The decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one,” Virginia head coach Tina Thompson said. “We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”

Syracuse women’s basketball is expected to return from a three-week pause due to COVID-19 on Sunday, when SU hosts Miami in the Carrier Dome. Not counting opt-outs, Syracuse is tied with Pitt and Louisville for the fewest conference games played in the ACC (3).

The No. 24 Orange have yet to reschedule postponed games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.