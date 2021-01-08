Victoria Klimek named December’s CHA Player of the Month

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

College Hockey America named senior Victoria Klimek as the Player of the Month for December.

In four games against Penn State, the forward scored four goals and notched one assist. Three of those goals came in Syracuse’s first weekend road trip against the Nittany Lions, where Klimek was responsible for all of SU’s goals.

Thus far, Klimek has a team-high eight points, five of which came in the Orange’s four December games. She also had two assists in Syracuse’s season-opener against Colgate and a goal in SU’s 7-1 win over RIT at the end of November.

With five goals on 23 shots, Klimek has a shooting percentage of .217, which is double her percentage through 36 games last season.

The monthly award is Klimek’s first at SU, who has skated in 117 games. She was named to CHA’s All-Tournament team in 2019-20 and has won CHA weekly awards twice in her career — most recently on Dec. 7 following the three-goal performance in two games.

The Orange will return on Jan. 15 for their first game of 2021. SU is scheduled to host two games against Lindenwood in its first matchup since the Orange shut out the Lions 4-0 in the CHA Quarterfinals.