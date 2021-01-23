Syracuse’s inconsistent defense leads to 2nd straight loss to RMU, 2-1

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

When the puck finally bounced Syracuse’s way, Anna Leschyshyn fired it from the crease into the net for the game’s equalizing goal. After a review confirmed Emma Polaski didn’t interfere with the goalie, the bench erupted with cheers, and the momentum — for the first time Saturday afternoon — shifted toward the Orange.

But 32 seconds was all it took for Syracuse’s hope to be extinguished. A defensive turnover deep in SU territory led to Robert Morris freshman Ellie Marcovsky forcing the puck past goalie Allison Small and into the net. The bench went quiet, stunned at how quickly their lead dissipated.

Despite allowing four goals over two games to RMU, Syracuse’s (2-6-1, 2-4-1 College Hockey America) inconsistent defensive performance — particularly at the game’s key moments – led to the two goals by RMU (7-2-1, 7-2-1) in the Orange’s second consecutive 2-1 loss to the Colonials.

“(Robert Morris was) kind of coming right down Main Street and getting point-blank chances on us,” head coach Paul Flanagan said. Flanagan coached his first game back from quarantine after missing Friday’s game due to non-team related COVID-19 protocols.

Three minutes into the game, Lauren Bellefontaine lost the puck in her first of three first-period turnovers. RMU’s Maggy Burbidge gathered the loose puck and continued her breakaway toward Small. Burbidge — who scored Friday’s game-winning goal — split two SU defenders, wound up and fired a shot into the chest of Small. The shot was saved, one of Small’s 34 saves, but the Syracuse defense had already been breached with ease, a common theme during Saturday afternoon’s performance.

Flanagan said that the defenders didn’t anticipate situations and retreated too far into their zone, instead watching the puck move to the point. Too often, RMU found themselves with the “grade-A chances” that both Flanagan and associate head coach Brendon Knight chided against allowing.

“We’re trying to focus and zero in on some of the little things that maybe we need to do better individually and hopefully collectively,” Flanagan said.

Saturday marked Robert Morris’ seventh game of January, which included a Jan. 4 exhibition against Adrian College. Syracuse, on the other hand, has played only twice this month — Flanagan attributed some of Syracuse’s defensive inefficiency to that rust. The Orange had their series against Lindenwood postponed due to COVID-19 within the Lions’ program. Ahead of the postponed series, Polaski noted that the team “(has) to get the cobwebs out for the first few weeks.”

Saturday’s loss marked Syracuse’s fifth in a one-score game, and its second consecutive against Robert Morris. Postgame, Flanagan said his team needs to continue working on halting opponents from eroding their defensive lines.

Flanagan thought the Orange moved the puck well, but he gave RMU credit after the Colonials secured back-to-back wins on the road. With 3:21 left in the first period, Robert Morris scored the first goal of the game when a wrist shot from senior Anjelica Diffendal at the edge of the neutral zone took a deflection. Small slid right and the puck dribbled through the crease and into the left side of the net, courtesy of the deflection.

“That was disappointing,” Flanagan said. He noted that it looked like a weird shot, that it sort of “knuckled” into the goal.

In the last six periods, the Orange have scored only two goals. Flanagan said that when the team spends as much energy on defense as they did, it also affects the way they play offensively.





In the third period, junior forward Michaela Boyle had possession of the puck and fired a slap shot past three Orange skaters. Small was forced to dive and save two consecutive shots, losing her stick in the process. Instead of accounting for a trailing Colonial, Emily Curlett, Syracuse left Small’s gloveside exposed and gifted Curlett a wide open opportunity to score. Without Small’s stickless save, RMU would have taken a 2-0 lead.

Turnovers plagued the defensive unit Saturday afternoon, specifically for senior defender Jessica DiGirolamo. After RMU killed an SU power play, DiGirolamo’s turnover deep in the Orange’s defensive zone allowed Kyleigh Hanzlik to weave through the defense and fire another shot at Small. The Colonials didn’t score on that play, but another Colonial skater gained possession at Syracuse’s blue line. Flanagan pointed out that his forwards have to be on the same page as their defense.

“(They) have to be able to react and be able to get out there,” Flanagan said, “and I don’t think we’re doing a good enough job of doing that.”