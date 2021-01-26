SU women’s lacrosse schedule features 10 games vs ranked teams

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday, which features 10 games against opponents ranked in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason top 20. The No. 3 Orange begin their 14-game schedule Feb. 20 in Baltimore against No. 5 Loyola. Syracuse then travels to Georgetown before returning for their home-opener against Stony Brook in the renovated Dome.

Syracuse plays former Big East rival Georgetown for the first time since SU moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013. The Orange play 10 conference games, including matchups with No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 Boston College, No. 14 Virginia and No. 16 Virginia Tech. The ACC opener will be against the Blue Devils in Durham, North Carolina, on March 6.

No. 6 Stony Brook narrowly defeated Syracuse 17-16 last season. Syracuse will rematch the Seawolves on Feb. 27. In last year’s shortened season, the Orange finished 7-1 and finished No. 4 in the nation. With 10 of 11 seniors from last year returning, Syracuse will look to win its first national championships this season.

The ACC tournament is scheduled to begin April 28 and will be held this year in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.