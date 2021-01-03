Syracuse-Virginia postponed as women’s basketball program remains paused

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s Thursday matchup against Virginia has been postponed due to SU’s COVID-19 program pause, marking the third game to be postponed or canceled this season. The Orange had their first reported COVID-19 case within the program on Dec. 27, halting all basketball-related activities.

Virginia also reported a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. The game will be rescheduled to a later date, determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Syracuse’s Dec. 28 nonconference game against Morgan State was canceled, and its Dec. 31 rematch against UNC was postponed. The Orange also canceled a game against Binghamton earlier this season when the Bearcats reported a positive test.

The men’s basketball program paused all basketball-related activities for the second time this season when Buffalo reported positive COVID-19 tests after the team played in the Carrier Dome. The men’s team postponed three games and returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 21 on Sunday afternoon.

Most recently, Syracuse women’s basketball (5-1, 2-1 ACC) beat Boston College in a 13-point victory that featured Kamilla Cardoso’s 10-of-11 performance from the field. Syracuse sits at No. 22 in the latest AP poll. The Orange were previously No. 18, but a 24-point drubbing against UNC led to their fall in the rankings.

Syracuse is scheduled to play next against Notre Dame on Jan. 10 at home. The Orange’s Jan. 21 game against Duke was also canceled when the program announced it was opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.