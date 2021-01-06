SU’s College Republicans condemn pro-Trump mob’s storming of Capitol

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s College Republicans condemned a pro-Trump mob’s storming of the United States Capitol building in a statement issued Wednesday.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown and lawmakers were escorted to their chambers or to other buildings as the mob outside breached security and filled the halls of the building Wednesday afternoon.

“If the events of today, and indeed recent weeks, show us anything it’s that President Trump’s support of law and order is defined only by whether or not he benefits personally,” the statement from the College Republicans’ executive board reads. “Joe Biden is the lawful president-elect and chosen by the voters under our electoral system.”

Trump has falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the presidential election and that he won the presidency. The executive board disputed that.

“How can we simultaneously criticize Democrats for lacking faith in the constitution, while so many Republicans are willing to accept claims that, if true, would mean our entire system of government is so bankrupt that our opposition could successfully rig a federal election?,” the statement read.

The board said it stands by its commitment to welcoming opposing viewpoints but does not support conspiracy theories. The organization plans to discuss and reflect on the future of the Republican Party throughout the spring semester.