SU will provide COVID-19 testing for family of faculty, staff

Syracuse University will provide COVID-19 testing for family members of university faculty and staff, university officials announced Tuesday.

Individuals who reside in the same household as SU faculty or staff are eligible to receive COVID-19 testing at the Carrier Dome once every 14 days, the officials said in an SU News release. This protocol comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Onondaga County.

“We believe this action will further strengthen our community’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and is consistent with the University’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of our faculty, staff and their loved ones,” the officials said.

Family members should only use university testing if they believe their living or work situation puts them at risk for exposure, the officials said. They should not go to SU’s campus for testing if they’re experiencing symptoms or have been formally directed to quarantine by a public health official.

Faculty and staff must accompany their family members or loved ones to the Dome if they wish to receive testing.

“We hope this expanded access to testing gives you and your loved ones a greater peace of mind,” the officials said.