SU extends remote working for staff and faculty indefinitely

Syracuse University faculty and staff who can work from home should continue to do so when the university reopens on Monday, SU officials announced Thursday.

Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 cases throughout Onondaga County and across the United States, SU advised deans and other leaders to direct their respective staffs to work from home if their jobs do not require “a physical presence on campus.”

The university initially implemented the remote work policy on Dec. 5. University officials and staff were set to continue working from home until the end of Orange Appreciation Days this weekend but will now continue working remotely, SU officials said.

Staff whose jobs can’t be completed remotely, as well as those who need to come to campus to conduct research or work in a studio, may continue to do so with proper personal protective equipment and social distancing, they said.

Faculty and staff reporting to campus must use their SU I.D. cards to access campus buildings until further notice.

The university’s COVID-19 testing center will reopen Jan. 4.

SU plans to begin the spring semester in person on Jan. 25. Additional information about the spring calendar, such as changes, will be released by university officials during the first full week of January, they said.