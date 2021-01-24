Syracuse tennis loses consolation game to Tennessee, 4-0

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse (0-2) lost 0-4 in a consolation game against Tennessee (4-1) Sunday morning after losing to Ohio State the day prior. The Orange played both games as part of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend to start the season.

In doubles, Syracuse’s Miranda Ramirez and Zeynep Erman kept up with the Vols, holding a steady tie with Tennessee’s Callie Creath and Rebeka Mertena. The other two pairs, Natalie Novotna with Viktoriya Kanapatskaya and Polina Kozyreva with Sofya Treshcheva, played on par with their opponents but ultimately fell apart in the end, giving Tennessee the doubles point.

After doubles, Syracuse players sat on courtside benches, sipping water and nodding along to their coaches’ criticism. They got an elbow bump from their coaches and then returned to the courts for singles.

In singles, Ramirez, Erman and Kozyreva were crushed by the Vols. Novotna on Court 1, Kanapatskaya on Court 2 and Treshcheva on Court 4 were able to maintain steady leads over their opponents, all with 6-3 leads in the first match with that same momentum into the next one. But it was not enough as the Orange collapsed in the other three matches, giving Tennessee three singles points, and the win.

Syracuse has not yet announced when the team plays again.