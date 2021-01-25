Syracuse women’s lacrosse ranked No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team enters the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll. Syracuse began last year at No. 2 in the preseason poll and eventually dropped two spots to No. 4 following seven wins and a loss. Last season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March, but the NCAA’s ruling that spring sport athletes retain their eligibility meant 10 of Syracuse’s 11 seniors are returning this season.

In attack, Morgan Alexander will return for a sixth season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in February of last year. First-team All-American Emily Hawryschuk also returns to Syracuse’s attack — she concluded last season with the sixth-most points and goals in SU history and will look to continue climbing that list this season. Hawryschuk and goalie Asa Goldstock announced they’d return for a fifth year on the same day last April. Goldstock led the nation with a 7.07 goals-against average.

In the midfield, Vanessa Costantino, Cara Quimby, and Bella Recchion return after the trio scored 11 combined goals and notched five assists last season. Lila Nazarian, Ella Simkins and Kerry Defliese return in defense along with draw specialist Morgan Widner.

Six Atlantic Coast Conference teams made the top 20 rankings, including North Carolina and Notre Dame at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech were ranked No. 11, No. 14 and No. 16, respectively. The Orange have yet to announce their schedule for the season but are pursuing the program’s first-ever NCAA title.