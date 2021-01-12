Syracuse postpones game against Georgia Tech, 5th consecutive missed game

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s basketball’s Thursday game against Georgia Tech has been postponed, becoming the fifth consecutive game missed as SU’s program remains on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The No. 24 Orange are scheduled to return to the court on Sunday against Miami, concluding the program’s three-week pause due to COVID-19.

The women’s basketball team reported its first coronavirus case this season on Dec. 27, leading to the cancellation of SU’s final nonconference game of the season against Morgan State. Syracuse then postponed games against North Carolina (Dec. 31), Virginia (Jan. 7), Notre Dame (Jan. 10).

The Orange have rescheduled their postponed game against UNC for Jan. 19. Syracuse suffered a 24-point defeat in Chapel Hill on Dec. 17, the Orange’s only loss of the season thus far.

After starting the season ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, Syracuse climbed as high as No. 18 following wins over Penn State and Miami. The loss against an unranked UNC team caused the Orange to fall four spots, and they fell another two during the program’s pause but still remain in the Top 25.

Syracuse played only three Atlantic Coast Conference games this season — only Virginia (2) and Duke (1) have played fewer. The Duke women’s basketball program announced it was opting out of the 2020-21 season due to safety and health concerns related to COVID-19.

SU is yet to reschedule postponed games against Virginia, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.