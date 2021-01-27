SU’s series against Mercyhurst postponed due to Lakers’ COVID-19 protocol

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse ice hockey’s weekend series against Mercyhurst, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol within the Lakers’ program.

The dates of the postponed series will be announced once they’re confirmed, according to a statement from SU Athletics. The Orange were originally set to travel to Erie, Pennsylvania for the two-game series.

This is the second time in January that a weekend series for Syracuse (2-6-1, 2-4-1 College Hockey America) has been postponed due to an opponent’s COVID-19 protocol. SU’s first series of 2021, scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16 against Lindenwood, was also postponed days prior to the games.

“You almost get conditioned to these setbacks, and you understand and you just move on,” head coach Paul Flanagan said after the Lindenwood postponement was announced.

Both Flanagan and associate head coach Brendon Knight said they were pleased with the Orange for not having any games postponed due to COVID-19 within their own program.

Syracuse is still scheduled to play the Lakers at home on Feb. 5 and 6. SU’s next scheduled matchup is against RIT on Feb. 2.