Syracuse-Lindenwood series postponed due to COVID-19 within Lions program

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse ice hockey’s series against Lindenwood, previously scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within the Lindenwood program. A new date for the two games has not yet been announced.

The Orange (2-4-1, 2-2-1 College Hockey America) have not played since a 4-2 win over Penn State on Dec. 12. Syracuse currently sits in fourth place with five points in as many conference games. Lindenwood (2-6, 2-6) sits in fifth place.

Syracuse leads the all-time series against Lindenwood 30-5-2, with only three losses on home ice.

The series marks the second and third games of the season to be postponed due to COVID-related protocols. A home game against RIT was postponed on Nov. 29 and has been rescheduled for early February.

Advertisement

The 2021 portion of the Orange’s season is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 22 against Robert Morris where they will host the Colonials for a two-game weekend series at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse is scheduled to play every Friday and Saturday through the end of February, in addition to its Tuesday matchup against RIT on Feb. 2.