Syracuse ice hockey announces 2nd half of schedule for 2020-21 season

Syracuse ice hockey will begin the second half of its season against Lindenwood on Jan. 15. The Orange are scheduled to play 15 more College Hockey America games against four different conference opponents between Jan. 15 and Feb. 27.

The Orange concluded the first half of their season 2-4-1 overall (2-2-1 CHA) with a 4-1 victory over Penn State. After a month-long break, Syracuse will play two weekend series against Lindenwood and Robert Morris at Tennity Ice Pavilion before closing out January on the road against Mercyhurst.

Syracuse is scheduled to play RIT on the road on a Tuesday night. The Orange’s Dec. 1 game against RIT was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within RIT’s program.

After Tuesday’s game against RIT, Syracuse is scheduled to play every weekend in February. A home series against Mercyhurst starts the month before Syracuse travels to Missouri to face Lindenwood. SU then returns to New York to play one away and one home game against RIT in a weekend series and closes out regular season at Robert Morris.

Syracuse finished last season third in the conference, three points behind second place, and the team missed out on a first-round bye in the CHA playoffs. In the first round, the Orange shut out Lindenwood 4-0 but fell to Robert Morris in the semifinal 5-2.