Syracuse ends 2-game losing streak with 80-57 win over Pittsburgh

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Despite being outnumbered, it was Emily Engstler’s rebound to lose. With the rest of SU’s zone positioned on the left side of the floor, she stayed on the right block while three Pittsburgh players crashed the glass.

Engstler volleyed the ball past one opponent and to herself before knocking it toward Syracuse’s bench. She and two Pittsburgh players darted for the loose ball, yet it was a diving Engstler who came up with the ball again. She shoveled a pass to Kamilla Cardoso from her backside, starting a fast break for SU that’d end in two made free throws for Priscilla Williams.

Engstler’s hustle epitomized a total team effort for Syracuse and a stark contrast from the first half of SU’s last game against Clemson. The Orange (8-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast) defeated Pittsburgh (4-5, 2-4), 80-57 after burying the Panthers early and keeping them at arm’s length the remainder of the game, before closing out the game on a 20-6 run. Syracuse shot 27-of-58 from the field, and five players scored in double figures for the Orange — led by Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi’s 17 points. At various points during the game, Djaldi-Tabdi, Engstler and four other Syracuse players dove for a loose ball.

Syracuse began the week outside of the AP Top 25 for the first time all season. It led head coach Quentin Hillsman to label this game the first of “the most important for our season right now” via Zoom on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Orange played like it all night. On the opening tip, Tiana Mangakahia wrestled the ball away from an opponent, and seconds later, she lured a defender to the corner with her eyes before passing backdoor to a cutting Williams for the layup.

On its following two possessions, Kiara Lewis dialed up a 3 from the left wing to make it 5-0, then Williams converted from an almost identical spot to extend Syracuse’s lead to eight. The early run prompted Pittsburgh head coach Lance White to call a timeout just under two minutes in.

Emily Engstler had her 500th-career rebound in Syracuse’s win over Pittsburgh. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

The Orange kept the pressure on for the remainder of the quarter. Mangakahia canned a 3-pointer of her own from the top of the key. Engstler banked home a runner while Djaldi-Tabdi finished a fast break layup. Taleah Washington then capped SU’s lead at 15 with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing, her first shot since Dec. 20 against Boston College.

But as the game wore on, Syracuse allowed Pittsburgh to penetrate its full-court press with little resistance. While the Panthers rarely converted on consecutive possessions in the first half, they proceeded to chip away at the Orange’s 15-point lead as SU’s field goal percentage normalized after it didn’t miss in the game’s first four minutes.

With just over six minutes to play, and the Orange clinging to a six-point lead, Mangakahia was pressured by Pitt’s Jayla Everett and lost the ball. This time it was the veteran’s turn to hit the floor, diving to secure a jump ball with possession favoring Syracuse. Rather than being rewarded with points the following play, Mangakahia had her 3 blocked, and she was called for her fourth foul since she had nowhere to land.





So, Hillsman turned to Washington. Pittsburgh could’ve gotten within two possessions on its next trip down the floor, but SU’s backup guard denied the Panthers an extra shot with a defensive rebound. On the other end, every Syracuse player touched the basketball, and the sequence culminated in a 3-pointer for Djaldi-Tabdi.

Syracuse then forced a Pittsburgh turnover, but Williams pulled up for 3 on the fast break, trying to deliver the dagger. She missed, and Pittsburgh took the long rebound right back down the floor for an and-one layup, bringing the score to 60-53. Hillsman screamed after Williams, “Priscilla, Get your ass back!”

The Orange responded emphatically to their coach a final time in the succeeding five minutes of the game. Syracuse would finish on a 20-6 run, aided by 3-pointers from three different players. Engstler’s hustle in the previous 35 minutes was rewarded with her second of two 3s to give her her fifth double-double of the season and her 500th career rebound. This time, all Hillsman could do was smile.