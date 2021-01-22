Syracuse defense struggles in neutral zone against RMU

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Robert Morris’s Anjelica Diffendal picked up the puck from Kyleigh Hanzlik’s clearance in the neutral zone at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Diffendal lifted her head to find Syracuse goalie Allison Small in front of her and Syracuse’s defenders behind her. She flew through the neutral zone, raised her stick and sent the puck flying past Small’s shoulder and into the back of the net.

After an extended break, and after the Orange’s first series in 2021, against Lindenwood, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol, Syracuse (2-5-1, 2-3-1 College Hockey America) took the ice for its first game in 41 days against Robert Morris (6-2-1, 6-2-1). Syracuse did not allow a goal until the second period, knocked in the equalizer in the third and surrendered another goal with under 10 minutes left, leading to its fifth loss of the season. All three goals were due to poor defensive alignment from the Orange.

Syracuse’s defensive struggles formed in the neutral zone. The Colonials showed speed in center ice in comparison to a rusty Syracuse. The Orange traced the puck with their eyes and were slow to respond with their feet, leading to several odd-man rushes and two breakaways.

The Orange’s problems with odd man rushing began with six minutes remaining in the first period. Following a Syracuse penalty kill, the Colonials gained momentum in the neutral zone and took it to the net. RMU sent three players into the SU zone before sending a puck past two Orange defenders. Small narrowly saved the puck.

“We were puck-watching a lot,” acting head coach Brendon Knight said. “And that’s where they got the majority of their offensive chances.”

SU tightened its defense in the third period but still allowed the game-winning goal in the final frame. Courtesy of SU Athletics

After surrendering a goal to RMU on a clean breakaway from Diffendal, Knight centered the team’s focus on winning the puck in neutral territory. In the third period, Syracuse notched its first goal of the game and held RMU to a tie until mid-period.

“After the second period, they didn’t nearly have as many chances off the rush in the third,” Knight said.

Tied at 1-1 midway through the third period, Syracuse’s defense played further toward the net, creating traffic in front of Small. But SU’s efforts could not stop RMU’s Maggy Burbidge, who weaved through the zone. SU’s defenders were slow to react and watched as Burbidge sent the game-winning goal through SU’s traffic and into the net. RMU’s offense bested Syracuse’s rusted defense, ultimately leading to SU’s late-game loss.

While the defense struggled with speed, the Orange excelled through several penalty kills. Through 60 minutes, the Orange landed in the penalty box four times against RMU, who leads the CHA in power play production. Entering the contest, Syracuse had yet to surrender a goal during a penalty kill since its season-opener against Colgate.

With 7:18 remaining in the second period, Mae Batherson landed in the penalty box for interference. Down one player, the Orange defense helped stop four shots on goal by tracking the puck and creating traffic in front of Small. Seconds after the whistle sent Batherson into the box, Syracuse gathered momentum and sent the puck into the neutral zone. Abby Moloughney collected the puck and launched a slap shot into the center of Raygan Kirk’s chest.

Moloughney failed to score on her attempt, but the Orange successfully killed the penalty and flashed a glimpse of momentum with a shot on goal, with one player down.

The Orange’s defensive momentum concluded as soon as the penalty clock diminished. Syracuse appeared locked in front of the net during penalty kills by creating traffic, but problems continued to occur from the RMU blue line to the SU goal line.

“When you’re playing a good team, it’s just a matter of time before they make you pay,” Knight said.