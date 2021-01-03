Syracuse adjusts schedule, will face Pittsburgh on Jan. 6

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse will face off against Pittsburgh in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday instead of Florida State, the Orange announced Sunday. The swap is the latest adjustment to Syracuse’s schedule, which has already featured a new slate of nonconference teams, postponements and additions days before tip-off.

The Seminoles reported a COVID-19 case within the program late last week, which initially led to the postponement of their game against Duke on Saturday. The postponement of FSU’s game with the Orange is due to contact tracing and quarantine.

The postponement created an opening on the Orange’s schedule aligning with an opening on Pitt’s. The two programs were initially scheduled to face each other on Jan. 16 and Feb. 13, but the game on Wednesday will replace the latter matchup, according to Syracuse.com.

Syracuse resumed team practices on Sunday following a 14-day pause due to positive tests within Buffalo’s program. SU will have three days of practice before playing the Panthers. Its current three-game winning streak — the Orange’s second of the season — includes wins against Boston College and Northeastern, with the game against the Eagles marking the return of junior guard Buddy Boeheim after he missed three games due to contact tracing.

Pittsburgh started 5-2 this season, with wins over Northwestern and Miami, but the team has been without top scorer and rebounder Justin Champagnie, who’s currently in the middle of a six-to-eight-week recovery for a knee injury. Au’Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson average 16.2 and 14.4 points per game, respectively, but they grab just 5.0 and 4.3 rebounds per game, down more than seven from Champagnie’s production.

Wednesday will be just the second game that the Panthers have played without Champagnie, as their past two games, against Duke and Notre Dame, were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program and contact tracing resulting from an infection outside of the program.