SUNY-ESF expects to delay spring semester to Feb. 8

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

SUNY-ESF expects to delay the start of the spring semester until Feb. 8 to coincide with Syracuse University’s updated calendar, President Joanie Mahoney announced Monday.

SU announced Monday morning that it would delay the start of the spring semester by two weeks due to expected post-holiday spikes in COVID-19 cases and the continued prevalence of the virus in the region. SU said it also hopes its updated calendar will provide more time for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SU’s semester will now end on May 21. SUNY-ESF is working with the SUNY system to adjust its calendar to align with SU’s, Mahoney said. More details about the spring calendar and updated policies will become available later this week, she said.

“Our relationship with Syracuse University is central to our operations and the services that ESF students enjoy,” Mahoney said.