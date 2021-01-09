SU still unsure about Class of 2020 commencement
Syracuse University plans to hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 once public health guidelines allow for large gatherings, Chancellor Kent Syverud said Saturday.
SU moved classes online last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed the graduating class’s in-person commencement.
The university is still unsure of when it will be possible to hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, Syverud said. Central New York is experiencing high rates of infections, which limits the size of indoor gatherings.
“This is a disappointing situation for all of us,” Syverud said. “I assure you that the Class of 2020 will receive an in-person celebration that appropriately recognizes your achievements.”
Syverud hopes expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines will eventually allow for an in-person ceremony, he said.
