SU still unsure about Class of 2020 commencement

Daily Orange File Photo

Syracuse University students sit in the Carrier Dome during the 2013 commencement ceremony.

By Kailey NorusisAsst. Digital Editor

Syracuse University plans to hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 once public health guidelines allow for large gatherings, Chancellor Kent Syverud said Saturday. 

SU moved classes online last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed the graduating class’s in-person commencement. 

The university is still unsure of when it will be possible to hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, Syverud said. Central New York is experiencing high rates of infections, which limits the size of indoor gatherings.

“This is a disappointing situation for all of us,” Syverud said. “I assure you that the Class of 2020 will receive an in-person celebration that appropriately recognizes your achievements.”

Syverud hopes expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines will eventually allow for an in-person ceremony, he said. 

