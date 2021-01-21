SU political science professors react to Joe Biden’s inauguration

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Like millions across the United States, Syracuse University professor Mark Rupert watched Joe Biden take the Presidential Oath of Office on Wednesday.

Immediately, Rupert, who previously signed an open letter that called for the removal of former President Donald Trump from office, felt relieved that democracy had prevailed.

“Democracy and its potential for a better future survived the very real danger posed by Trump’s white nationalism and authoritarianism,” said Rupert, who teaches about citizenship and democracy.

Biden, a graduate of SU’s College of Law, was sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, succeeding Trump after a tumultuous transition period.

Several SU political science professors said they believe that Biden’s inauguration marks the beginning of a new period of governance for the U.S. But Biden’s presidency may not be as much about progress as it is about restoration, both domestically and internationally, they said.

Ryan Griffiths, an associate professor of political science who studies international order, said Biden has already committed to establishing the U.S. as a nation willing to improve its relationships on the global stage.

“Biden is dedicated to having the United States re-engage in foreign policy in a way that is consistent,” Griffiths said.

By the time the sun set on Biden’s first day in office, the president had already signed several executive orders, pledging to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization. Trump had previously pulled out of both agreements in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Biden’s urgency in enacting these measures shows his desire to align the U.S. with a certain set of values and are key to Biden’s upcoming battles against climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, Griffiths said.

“Biden is sending a signal internationally that this is what the United States believes in,” he said.

Political science professor Steven White said that Biden’s initial measures in office, though similar to those new presidents often make, represent a mutual shift in priorities among politicians.

“There is, more than usual, an effort at turning the page on the previous president that is somewhat partisan but also has several Republican elites also willing to turn the page,” he said.

When Biden in his inaugural address referenced the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an event that called into question the stability of the country’s democracy, the president provided a much-needed display of confidence and strength, said Margaret Susan Thompson, an associate professor of history and political science.

He didn’t sugarcoat things. He talked about the difficulty of the challenges our country faces, yet how these are not unsolvable problems. Susan Thompson, SU professor of history and political science

“An important part of what presidents do is to empathize and let people know that they care,” Thompson said. “Biden brought empathy and compassion, something that has been missing.”

Biden’s inauguration brought hope to millions, but he also tried to temper expectations in his inaugural speech for what is a difficult and complicated time in American politics, Thompson said.

“He didn’t sugarcoat things,” she said. “He talked about the difficulty of the challenges our country faces, yet how these are not unsolvable problems.”

Biden faces a daunting task in repairing the nation, and he will not be able to rest on his laurels — the country who voted him into office certainly expects hard work, Thompson said.

“It’s not going to be a long and peaceful honeymoon,” she said.