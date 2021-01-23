SU attack Stephen Rehfuss expected to withdraw from transfer portal

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse attack Stephen Rehfuss is expected to withdraw from the transfer portal, according to Inside Lacrosse’s Terry Foy. The All-American entered the portal in December as a precautionary measure due to an ongoing disciplinary process caused by “an apparent violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Rehfuss has not yet withdrawn from the portal, but is reportedly planning to do so after the disciplinary process concludes and the situation is resolved. The appeal process reportedly ended in the players’ favor, though there are still steps remaining before Rehfuss and the other “noteworthy” players are eligible for the spring season.

When Rehfuss declared for the portal in December, others were expected to follow. That didn’t materialize, though, and now Rehfuss is expected to return.

Rehfuss played alongside Chase Scanlan and Griffin Cook as No. 1 Syracuse’s top three attackmen last season. He tallied seven assists in a game twice and finished with 18 at the conclusion of Syracuse’s shortened, five-game season. He was named an All-American honorable mention in 2020.

Inside Lacrosse also reported that Syracuse is expected to begin its season against Army on the third weekend of February.

This post will be updated with more reporting.