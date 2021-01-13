SU announces move-in dates, procedures for spring semester

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University announced move-in dates and updated check-in procedures for students returning to campus for the spring semester.

Starting Jan. 15, students living in university housing can begin registering for a designated move-in date and time using the Student Housing Portal, said Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, in an SU News release Wednesday.

On-campus students from New York and the states that border it will move in between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. On-campus students from all other states and international locations will move in the week prior, between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. They will check in at the Ensley Athletic Center.

Off-campus will move in between Jan. 30 and Feb. 8. They will check in at the Carrier Dome.

At check-in, all students will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result and flu vaccination, participate in a coronavirus saliva test and affirm the university’s Stay Safe Pledge, Hradsky said.

Students can upload the results of their pre-arrival COVID-19 test on the Student Patient Portal prior to check-in. For students from New York and its bordering states, tests must have been taken within 10 days of arriving on campus. For students from non-contiguous states and international locations, tests must have been taken within three days of arriving.

Students will only be allowed to move in during their designated time, Hradsky said. Guests of students will not be allowed in residence halls or South Campus apartments and can only stay on campus for a maximum of two hours, he said.

The university will enforce New York’s travel advisory and quarantine guidelines, Hradsky said. SU will send out additional information about quarantine requirements on Thursday, he said.

The university plans to hold a series of virtual discussions for students and families about move-in procedures later this week, he said.